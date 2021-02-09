Conor McGregor Is Obsessed With Nate Diaz's Gamer Chair

Image : ESPN / Handout ( Getty Images )

Today, Conor McGregor, famous for falling asleep in public, saw a gamer chair for seemingly the first time in his life. He thinks it’s incredibly funny that it looks kind of like a race car seat, and he really, really wants everybody to know.



McGregor, one of the wealthiest people in all of sports, made his nuanced and multi-layered gamer chair opinions known on Instagram, in the comments of an ESPN video interview with his old arch-rival, Nate Diaz. Diaz spends the entire interview in a Homall S-Racer gamer chair. McGregor, evidently, noticed.

Within the span of a few minutes, he made three separate comments on the same post:

“Cool race car chair bro.”

“Look out we got a bad ass in a race car chair over here.”

“Vroom vroom beep beep hahahahahajw.”

I do not claim to be on the same silver-tongued level as a man who once said a bunch of racist shit about Brazil and somehow made people like him for it, but it appears that his intended punchline is “Car Funny.” Does that come across? If so, you should probably tell him. He seems concerned that maybe it doesn’t.

But perhaps McGregor, who up until this point has preferred boats over cars, could stand to invest in a gamer chair himself. If, indeed, the DNA they share with luxury car seats confers some sort of aerodynamic speed advantage, he could almost certainly make use of it. After all, he can’t seem to get away from sexual assault allegations and memories of his recent, brutal loss to Dustin Poirier fast enough.

