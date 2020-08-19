Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:neptunia
neptuniacompile heartmetapostps5kotakueastkotakucorejapan
Screenshot: Compile Heart
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond.
Compile Heart has announced a Neptunia game for the PS5. Titled Go! Go! 5D Game: Neptune re★Verse, the game currently does not have a release date. However, the announcement was made on the tenth anniversary of the series. Can you believe it? Ten years of Neptunia. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

Orenn
orenn

Dang hard to believe! I remember playing the first one back in college. Series sure has come a long way. I almost miss the trinity universe style battle system though...