Compile Heart has announced a Neptunia game for the PS5. Titled Go! Go! 5D Game: Neptune re★Verse, the game currently does not have a release date. However, the announcement was made on the tenth anniversary of the series. Can you believe it? Ten years of Neptunia.
DISCUSSION
Dang hard to believe! I remember playing the first one back in college. Series sure has come a long way. I almost miss the trinity universe style battle system though...