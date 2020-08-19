Screenshot : Compile Heart

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Compile Heart has announced a Neptunia game for the PS5. Titled Go! Go! 5D Game: Neptune re★Verse, the game currently does not have a release date. However, the announcement was made on the tenth anniversary of the series. Can you believe it? Ten years of Neptunia.

