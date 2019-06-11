E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Twenty-four years after its release, Seiken Densetsu 3 is coming to the U.S. for the first time, as part of a new Switch package called the Collection of Mana. This newly localized version of the Super Nintendo role-playing game will be called Trials of Mana. And, surprise—the collection is out today.



Also in the package is the original Game Boy version of Final Fantasy Adventure (the first Seiken Densetsu game) and the Super Nintendo version of Secret of Mana (the second).

On top of all that, Trials of Mana is getting overhauled in the style of last year’s (mediocre) Secret of Mana remake for PlayStation 4. Which perhaps help justify the costs of localizing a Super Nintendo game from 1995. That one will be out in early 2020.