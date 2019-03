Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: shinohara_kenta

Twitter user Kenta Shinohara makes excellent stop-motion animation clips using game and anime figures. Case in point, this one of Ryu beating the crap out of a Red Bull can.



Here is how the made the stop motion clip.

Here is more of Shinohara’s work:

