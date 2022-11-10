In a November 9 blog, as part of a stuffed first season, Call of Duty announced that it was introducing a pliable battle pass system to both Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, a huge deviation from Call of Duty’s norm.

CoD battle passes are often more direct, with battle pass tiers unlocking as you earn XP and progress normally through the game. But this latest battle pass doesn’t take a typical, linear, full-speed-ahead approach to CoD’s selection of unlockable skins, weapons, and Weapon Blueprints. Instead, as the blog puts it, it “takes the form of a multi-Sector map.”



This means you can unlock elements of the pass in the order you prefer, intentionally choosing features that interest you instead of slogging through levels that don’t . It could be a refreshing break from CoD’s familiar system.



“Each map has at least 20 Sectors with five items in each Sector—[earned Battle Token Tier Skips] can be used to either unlock adjacent Sectors or earn more items within an unlocked Sector,” the blog continued. “Essentially, these tokens can be used to unlock specific items within the Battle Pass at your own pace—whether it is a new free functional weapon or a cool new Operator Skin, you have control over what gets unlocked earlier on the road to 100% map completion.”



Outside of the battle pass, both games will get missions, maps, and more for their season one—Warzone will receive an open-world DMZ mode and different maps, including one for imagined capital city Al Mazrah, among other things, and MWII will also gain maps, including a “reimagined” version of Modern Warfare’s multiplayer Shoot House, fresh weapons, and playable characters.



The CoD team said that players would get an even more detailed explanation of the battle pass next week, presumably after MWII’s and Warzone 2.0’s first season releases on November 16.



Until then, here’s are some additional highlights of MWII’s season one, both within and outside of the battle pass: