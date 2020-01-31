Cloud Strife Looks Great In A Dress In Final Fantasy VII Remake

Screenshot : Square Enix

In the original Final Fantasy VII, Cloud Strife dons a dress as part of a rescue mission. Way back in 2015, Square Enix’s Tetsuya Nomura said the character would once again wear a dress in the remake, and now the character finally shows off those threads.



The original Honey Bee Inn looked like it was based on soaplands, which are bathhouses for prostitution in Japan, and love hotels, which is where couples go to have intercourse. This time, there seems to be more of a cabaret influence.

As you can see in the trailer, this seems to be a much more contemporary retelling of the scene, with lines like, “True beauty is an expression of heart, a thing without shame to which notions of gender do not apply.”

Not surprising, Cloud can pull off a dress and pigtails as effortlessly as belts, leather straps and that shoulder pad thingy .