Today on Highlight Reel we have grenade tosses, trap rooms, flick shots and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - (The Lynel Shot) - Nassi
- Rocket League - I think I’ve reached the top of my game! Shame we lost anyway - EIPolloDiablo
- Overwatch - Spice - Venomous Jelly
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - Ultra Instinct Gotenks - Enemy_Stand
- Monster Hunter: World - Spinning Paolumu flashed by Tzitzi-ya-ku! - teknoma104
- Monster Hunter: World - Anjanath - TraxParis
- PU Battlegrounds - Negara
- PU Battlegrounds - Vogel71
- Fortnite BR - friend had a close call - hockey00
- Fortnite BR - Welcome to my humble abode... SypherPK
- Rainbow Six Siege - when your mate does a kobe c4 throw - nousetalking
- Rainbow Six Siege - Can’t believe Monty fell for this - duk3vin
- The Division - Surprise Motherf**cker - Eavol
- The Division - I don’t think guns work like that - ThatWalder
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!
