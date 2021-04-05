Classic Half-Life 2 Mod Neotokyo Gets A Singleplayer Spinoff

Image : NEOTOKYO° Kshatriya

Neotokyo is an absolute PC gaming classic, a (somehow) free mod for Half-Life 2 that remains one of the prettiest and coolest multiplayer shooters on the planet. And now, 12 years after its first release, it has a singleplayer experience for fans to play through.



NEOTOKYO° Kshatriya is a little rusty around the edges, but in essence gives loads of Neotokyo fans exactly what they wanted from the original: the chance to really explore its cyberpunk streets in a more relaxing and immersive way than was possible in multiplayer maps.

While made by different people—this is a product of SerygalaCaffeine, with Neotokyo’s original creators having moved onto work on stuff like (surprise!) Deus Ex and Ghost in the Shell—it retains a lot of the feel of Neotokyo.

You can download a demo and try it out here.