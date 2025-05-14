Where To Find Rock Crystals For The Hexga In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you’ve most likely come across some Nevrons who aren’t keen on attacking you on sight. These special Nevrons will give you quests that offer some pretty nice rewards for your playthrough. One of the Nevrons is called a Hexga and they want you to collect some very special rock crystals.

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: June 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: June 2023 Edition

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: June 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: June 2023 Edition

This quest is available during your journey through the Stone Wave Cliffs. Your party should now have Sciel, along with Gustave, Lune, and Maelle.

Advertisement

Read More: A Beginner’s Guide To Mastering Lune In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

In the Stone Wave Cliffs (Editor’s note: this area is fantastic for grinding in the early game), you’ll come across a Nevron with stalagmites on their back named Hexga. They’ll ask you to find three Rock Crystals and bring them back. Luckily, these Rock Crystals aren’t far away. You may have even found all three of them before even interacting with Hexga. But in case you haven’t, here’s how to find them.

Advertisement

1. Finding three Rock Crystals

2. Should you attack Hexga?

Finding three Rock Crystals

Column 1 New Column 1x Auto Shell Picto Find three Rock Crystals 3x Colour of Lumina Attack Hexga 1x Polished Chroma Catalyst Attack Hexga 1x Recoat Attack Hexga

Advertisement

The closest save point to Hexga is Tides Cavern. Once you exit the cavern, you can see Hexga to your right. Talk with him and they’ll ask you to find three Rock Crystals. Go back into the cavern and take the incredibly long rope down to the lower level.

Read More: A Beginner’s Guide To Mastering Sciel In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Right ahead of you, you should see a glowing blue crystal. Break the crystal using your field attack and the first Rock Crystal should appear, letting you pick it up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, to your right, you should see a cliff that spirals upwards and goes around. Take that path and you should see a second blue crystal that’s identical to the first. Do the same thing with your field attack and pick up the second Rock Crystal.

Advertisement

As for the last one, go forward a bit and you should see another rope that’ll take you to an even lower level. However, a Nevron called a Rocher with a giant blue crystal will jump out and attack. Defeating the Rocher will make it drop the last Rock Crystal. With all three crystals in tow, head back to Hexga and hand them over.

Read More: A Beginner’s Guide To Maelle In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hexga will stand out and step to the side, revealing your completion reward: Auto Shell Picto. This Picto is handy as it automatically applies Shell and increases your party’s defense for the first three turns of battle.

Advertisement

Should you attack Hexga?

If you decide to attack the Hexga, your reward is 3x Colour of Lumina, 1x Polished Chroma Catalyst, and 1x Recoat. It’s generally advised to spare every friendly Nevron throughout the game as doing so will grant you a much more substantial reward later on.

Advertisement

Read More: A Beginner’s Guide To Mastering Gustave In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

During Act Three, you’ll unlock the ability to fly around with Esquie. Fly to the area next to the Spring Meadows area called The Fountain and you’ll find Blanche. If you’ve spared every friendly Nevron that provided quests throughout the game, Blanche will reward you with 100x Colour of Lumina.

Advertisement

However, if you’ve killed any of those Nevrons, including the Hexga, Blanche will attack you. He’s definitely a challenging fight, so it’s recommended to be at least level 80 if you intend to take Blanche on. Defeating Blanche will earn you 10x Colour of Lumina and 2x Grandiose Chroma Catalyst.

Advertisement

100x Colour of Lumina is definitely a much better reward than the 5x Colour of Lumina gained from defeating Hexga, which is why we recommend sparing them. After receiving the 100x Colour of Lumina from Blanche, you can go back to Stone Wave Cliffs and kill the Hexga if you want.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.