Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Chrono Cross' Wonky Port Finally Getting Some Fixes

There are "fixes and changes" coming to the much-maligned Radical Dreamers Edition

By
Luke Plunkett
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Chrono Cross&#39; Wonky Port Finally Getting Some Fixes
Screenshot: Square Enix

It was almost a year ago that Square Enix released Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, a “remastered” version of the 1999 classic on the PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Switch that, as good as the original game was, was also a very bad port.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
It Looks Like A PlayStation Classic, But Your Grappling Hook Is A Frog
July 8, 2022
HD-2D, The Unique Retro-Inspired Art Style, Took Off In 2022
July 27, 2022

Here, among other things, are some of the complaints we had last April when first playing the game on an OLED Switch:

  • Elaborate, pre-rendered backgrounds now look blurry and smeared
  • 3D character models, rendered in higher res, stick out like a sore thumb in the new environments
  • Combat often stutters and feels unresponsive
  • There aren’t save states (but there is auto-saving in the overworld)
  • There’s no option to swap graphical styles on the fly
  • FMVs haven’t always been upscaled cleanly
  • The HD fonts are clear but look out of place

See what I mean? A bad port! The game, and fans, deserved better. And better is what they’re about to get, with Square Enix promising an update coming later this month that will try and fix some of the version’s problems. How many of them they’ll fix, and how well they’ll fix them is anyone’s guess, but addressing them is at least a start.

Advertisement

Hello, everyone.

This is the CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION development team.

Following the launch of the game last year, we’re planning to release an update this month.

The update includes a wide range of changes, such as framerate improvements, changes to the growth system for Pip, and fixes for other bugs.

Thank you so much to all of you for your thoughts and feedback on CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION. Have you discovered the secrets that original director Masato Kato added to this remaster?

We hope that you download the update, and that you continue to enjoy playing the game into the future.

Thank you for continuing to support CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION.

Vertagear Gaming Chairs

Vertagear Gaming Chairs

Need gaming support? Vertagear has your back.
Save up to $150 on one of Vertagear's luxurious gaming chairs that mold to the shape of your back.

Advertisement
CultureNews