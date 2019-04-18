Today on Highlight Reel we have big dudes with bells, complex claymore kills in Rainbow Six Siege, Sekiro stealth, Blade & Sorcery chokeslams, and much more!
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Hats off - Inqui117
- Halo MCC - In the crack lucky nade I got - Ambush
- Pavlov VR - outsmarting terrorists - Luew
- Destiny 2 - recoking floating glitch - Hys
- Forza Horizon 4 - Forza Horizon 4 is hilarious! My Peel P50 is not to be messed with - aussierigby
- Rainbow Six Siege - Airjabbing someone out 3rd story wall to fall on claymore below. - NagstertheGangster
- Battlefield V - Fields of Fire - Adam Classen
- The Division 2 - Booby-trap box - Brentai22
- The Division 2 - automatic uzi - Ian McCarty
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Introduced a buddy to the game, this is his FIRST shot with a bow. - Tretnod
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Literally a toenail away from death - Pointcrow
- Apex Legends - We only serve one, the AFK Lord - DRAZZILB1424 (Fea. thechaoschicken & Lilbrowntacoboy)
- Apex Legends - Who said caustic is worthless - ElPulpoTX
- Blade & Sorcery - epic chokeslam - Tee_Aytch
- Blade & Sorcery - Iiwii gaming
- Blade & Sorcery - That’s a new Style - Andarne
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Stare downs are awkward when the boss has no head - Pengi 777
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - well - Antifinity
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Stealth in Sekiro Works Great - svahn
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - bell boys neardeathstar
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!