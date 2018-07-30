Image: OMG

China’s OMG (Oh My God) dominates not only dominates League of Legends and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, but also esports compounds. Check out its training facility.



The digs were designed to look like a spaceship (success!) and were completed last year.

Image: OMG

Recently images have been circulating on websites like Sohu.com, HK01 and Dexerto.



Image: OMG

Advertisement

Image: OMG

Image: OMG

Image: OMG

Advertisement

Image: OMG

Image: OMG

Image: OMG

Advertisement

Image: OMG

Image: OMG

Image: OMG

Advertisement

Image: OMG

Image: OMG

Image: OMG

Advertisement

Image: OMG

Image: OMG

Image: OMG

Advertisement

Image: OMG

Here are more photos of this “gaming house” via Twitter user Marco_YS35:



Advertisement

OMG, indeed.