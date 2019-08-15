Today on the 500th episode of Highlight Reel we have Just Cause Reindeer, special cameos from the editor, killer shots, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Hitman 2 - holy_angel_mx
- Prey - A globe spinning like a top - Perryapsis
- Fallout 76 - Brand New Armor - Samantha Hendrix
- Halo 5 - Was just trying to perform a simple assassination but it turned into this… - SeasonedCurlies
- Star Wars Battlefront II - The Elusive Ewok Triple Kill - KillerAero13
- Mordhau - Off my character screen! - Nomzyy
- Breath of the Wild - well uh that was easy - z1142
- Insurgency Sandstorm - 400 Hours and I didn’t knew that shrapnel was a thing in insurgency - Kittypanlover
- The Division 2 - Doctor Strange - (direct file) 司天豪
- F1 2016 - ILLUMINATI SECRET ROOM GLITCH!!! - Lwazi Mathope
- Black Ops 4 - I finally hit that !!! There is slow mo if anyone wants to try this . - @the_sens3i
- Mortal Kombat 11 - well that was unexpected - _Dragin_
- PUBG - “Hop in nerd, let’s get this chicken din.......” @cole_seven
- Just Cause 4 - Merry Christmas from Rico Rodriguez - Jaygold
- Apex Legends - Just Octane Things (feat. Beautiful, Explosive background) - Koynix
- Apex Legends - This shot 100% got me reported lol - Marty Gnargiela
- Apex Legends - So Pathfinder Spider Webs are a thing! 8 is my most so far. - Xrtcoletrain
- Grand Theft Auto Online - Gnarly Flip Bro - xXDOGETHEDOGXx
- Grand Theft Auto Online - this is the hardest I have ever laughed in a while - NHL_Dave
- Grand Theft Auto Online - Extreme sports! - SomeBigWheels
- Grand Theft Auto Online - I officially hate this helicopter - nobeech
- Sniper Elite 4 - Invisible Ladder Man - mongomoves
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!