Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Check Out These Hello Kitty Hotel Rooms

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:hello kitty
hello kittykotakueastjapan
Save
Illustration for article titled Check Out These Hello Kitty Hotel Rooms
Image: Tobu Hotel
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

While foreigners cannot really enter Japan at the moment and folks aren’t traveling, perhaps you, like me, are often going on vacation in your mind.

Advertisement

I think about where I would like to go and where I would like to stay. For example, this Hello Kitty themed hotel room.

As Time Out reports, the Asakusa Tobu Hotel in Tokyo is rolling out not one but two Hello Kitty-themed rooms.

Advertisement

The hotel, which will open this October, has a pink sakura themed room (above) as well as a Wa-modern (Japanese-modern) room, which can be seen below.

Illustration for article titled Check Out These Hello Kitty Hotel Rooms
Image: Tobu Hotel
G/O Media may get a commission
Genicook 12-Pack Borosilicate Glass Food Storage Sets

Rates are still TBA, but there are three sakura Hello Kitty rooms and three Japanese-modern rooms. Consider staying here...one day! 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Shin Megami Tensei, Now Featuring Dante From The Devil May Cry Series

Manga Writer Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault, Manga Pulled From Publication

Fall Guys’ Worst Mini-Game Will Appear Less Frequently After Update

First Look At The Newest King Of Fighters CG Animation Movie

DISCUSSION