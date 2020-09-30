Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Charge Your Switch Every Six Months, Says Nintendo

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:nintendo
nintendoswitchkotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled Charge Your Switch Every Six Months, Says Nintendo
Image: Nintendo
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
In what’s not only good advice for the Switch by electronics in general, Nintendo Support has reminded customers in Japan to recharge their game consoles.

Via tweet, Nintendo Support wrote that if left uncharged for a long period of time, the game console’s internal battery won’t be able to charge and thus, unable to be used, adding, “Please charge it once every six months.”

As our colleagues at Lifehacker previously pointed out, lithium-ion batteries do diminish over time. What’s more, letting the battery drain to zero is not beneficial for its longevity (check out this in-depth look at the lifecycle of lithium-ion batteries).

So please give your electronics some charging love!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

