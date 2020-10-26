Vote 2020 graphic
News
anotis
Ari Notis
Filed to:celeste
celesteGame PassmetapostNewsXbox One
2
Save
celeste
Screenshot: Matt Makes Games

Celeste, the heartfelt platformer with one of the most satisfying jumps in video games, is coming to Xbox Game Pass on November 5. This one’s totally worth your time. Just read our review.

Ari Notis

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION

shabaabkamal
Shabaab Kamal

As someone who usually doesn’t enjoy super-hard games, I 100% recommend Celeste. The combination of Assist Mode and checkpoints at the start of every room (with less than 1 second respawn time when you die!) make it SO much friendlier than Super Meat Boy et al. If I got too frustrated with a room I’d just turn an assist feature on and move to the next room, and it was lovely to experience the entire game where I’d usually have quit very early on.