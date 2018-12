I’m not the best at Celeste, but my colleagues’ love of it sure makes me wish I were. If you’ve been meaning to give this platformer a shot, it’s part of January’s Xbox Live Games with Gold lineup. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

January’s Xbox Live Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

Celeste (Jan 1-31)



WRC 6 (Jan 16-Feb 15)



Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)