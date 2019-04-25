CCP has cleared EVE Online player Brisc Rubal of allegations regarding sharing confidential information and breaking a non-disclosure agreement. Rubal was formerly a member of EVE’s governing body, the Council of Stellar Management, but was removed from office and has since chosen to resign. CCP will reinstate his account, as well as those of two players who were accused of using information Rubal shared. We’ve updated our original story accordingly.
