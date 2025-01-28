Catherine O'Hara Is Somehow Bringing Comedy To The Last Of Us Season 2

An apocalyptic virus turning humans to monsters isn’t normally the foundation for much humor, but it seems Catherine O’Hara is going to try and find some. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Schitt’s Creek star gave more details on her mysterious role in the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us, and hinted at a comedic side to her character.

In one of the early trailers for The Last of Us Season 2, O’Hara is portrayed as a sort of therapist for Joel (Pedro Pascal), who certainly needs some therapy after sacrificing humanity’s best chance at a cure to the plague in order to save Ellie (Bella Ramsey). In the interview, she admits her character has an “odd relationship with Pedro’s character” before explaining how their weird dynamic can bring out some great humor.

“She’s got this edge to her, but it makes for some weird, good dark comedy, I think. So it’s there. I never want to deny the gift of humor.”

The second season of The Last of Us picks up five years after the events of the first season, which could explain why Joel needs to get a lot off of his chest. In the teaser, O’Hara’s character shares insightful messages that could double as interrogation tactics. She’s heard saying, “You can’t heal something unless you’re brave enough to say it out loud.” She also urges him to “say the thing you’re afraid to say.” By the end of the trailer, tears are dripping from Joel’s eyes. So, where in the world would she fit humor in?

If anyone can find laughs in the morbid, it’s the woman who played the eccentric Delia Deetz in both Beetlejuice movies, and previously proved herself as a versatile comedy virtuoso on the sketch comedy show SCTV. Time may have broken Joel’s funny bone, but it’s going to be thrilling to watch O’Hara’s character try to find the humor in the horror when The Last of Us Season 2 premieres in April.

