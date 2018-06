Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: „Āč„Ā£„Āć„Éľ

Imagine you are driving down the street in Hiroshima and you see a Cat Bus from My Neighbor Totoro making its way down the sidewalk.



Like so.

This is not actually a cat, nor is it a bus. It’s some sort of bicycle-type contraption.

