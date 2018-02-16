Today on Highlight Reel we have Dragon Ball FighterZ mods, Shadow of the Colossus acrobatics, Fortnite plays, and more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- PU Battlegrounds - Yuankun Hong
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - Akira - (direct file) Craig Newson
- Monster Hunter: World - Poogie’s Gone - One Hour With Spoon
- Shadow of the Colossus - Agrobatics - LouieBayne
- Shadow of the Colossus - Agro The Tree Humper - cloudbloom
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - hey ganon i heard you were talking shit - @PuppetMasterIX
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Flipping Guardian Trick-Shot #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch - windwakerxx
- Fortnite BR - (Direct file) nashiscashed
- Fortnite BR - I’m on (or behind) the fence about the crossbow. - Ddownfence
- Fortnite BR - Dear Diary, Today I Killed an Epic Games Developer - Kazify
- Fortnite BR - Hook, Line, Sinker - _Yiws
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - DBFZ Modding (Subnautica Tomorrow) - Thomaskaze
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - Link in Dragon Ball FighterZ Mod PREVIEW (W.I.P.)- Dragon Ball FighterZ Mod - Mizumi
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - Dragon Ball FighterZ Mods - Sonic, Super Sonic, Lobby Sonic Avatar! Preview WIP - beatzyt3
