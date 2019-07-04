From out of nowhere, Capcom and GungHo just released a card-battling game featuring characters from throughout the company’s history, from Street Fighter to Monster Hunter to Devil May Cry.



It’s called Teppen, and its hook (beyond the licensing) is that the card battles take place “in real time, featuring dynamic action with over-the-top attacks blowing up your screen.”

There certainly are a lot of explosions for a card game.

Other characters include Ryu, Morrigan and Wesker.

It’s rolling out worldwide now. You can see if it’s available to you on iOS and Android.