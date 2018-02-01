GIF

For his contributions to series like Street Fighter, artist Akira “Akiman” Yasuda is responsible for some of the most iconic images in all of video games. In this video, we get a chance to see him at work.



It’s the latest episode in the always-excellent Toco Toco TV, a series dedicated to intimate interviews with creative professionals in Japan, especially those working in video games.

What’s great about this is that we don’t just get to see him at work, we get to see examples of some of the stuff he’s done on games like Marvel vs Capcom, with not just key art and character design but even some shots of his animation work (like the Wolverine gif up top).

Advertisement

The best part? Captain Commando features.