Why fly places when you have access to excellent Japanese public transportation? While this crow probably wasn’t thinking that, it did look like it needed help buying a ticket.
It even took a woman’s charge card. Have at look at the footage Twitter user Kinoshita filmed.
The whole thing even made the news!
Crows are no strangers to Japanese public transportation.
Can someone help this crow drink this bottled beverage?
