Call Of Duty: Warzone's Nukes Finally Went Off

Today, Call of Duty: Warzone’s long-teased zombies and nuke event finally kicked off. A zombie-infested map led to a full-on kaboom that not only marked the end of Season Two, but the destruction of Verdansk. But we haven’t actually seen the last of Verdansk just yet: The nuke live event was just the beginning of Warzone’s three-part “Operation Rapid Sunder.”

For part one, players dropped into a special playlist called “The Destruction of Verdansk” to experience a live event with zombies that ended with a cinematic nuke cutscene. Players spawned into what started as a typical match of quads, but quickly realized the Verdansk map was covered in pockets of radiation. The contamination spread as the match progressed, much like the normal nova gas circle, but this forced players towards an exfil zone. Players started with a 12-gauge shotgun instead of a pistol, which is a better weapon for taking out zombies. Anyone who died during the event became one of the undead. Being a zombie during this time worked much like it did during the Haunting of Verdansk event. Zombie players could jump higher and melee attack. However, the outcome was grim whether players remained human or became undead.

During this match, pop-up alerts warned players about containment protocol level 4 being active, and everyone was advised to take shelter. There was frantic radio chatter about there being too many zombies and Verdansk being overrun. Surviving human players were urged to head to an exfil site, but no one was able to exfil. Zombies had overrun the map, and a nuke hit.



There was no time to exfil, and the map went boom.

The event was kind of exciting. I think a lot of players are ready to leave the stale map behind for something more fresh, but server issues kept things from running smoothly. And a lot of players, myself included, got kicked mid-match for part one. Luckily, I could replay the mode, and I was able to experience the full event on my second try. With the introduction of part two, The Destruction of Verdansk playlist one is no longer available to experience.

The second part of Operation Rapid Sunder started at 5pm ET, which currently gives players the option to drop into a nighttime version of Warzone’s smaller “Rebirth Island” map. The map is set fifteen minutes after Verdansk’s nuke event, according to a message that appears on the screen as you’re loading into a match on Rebirth Island. It seems to be mostly business as usual, though there is one new location on the map. The previous construction site is now a new point of interest called the “Control Center,” which may be added to include some hidden teasers for what’s to come tomorrow. It mostly seems like part two was added in to give players the option to keep enjoying Warzone until the downtime before part three.

We don’t know much about what’s to come for part three, but it’s been widely rumored through leaks that the nuke event will result in the launch of a new, 1980s-themed Verdansk map. The part three closer event is scheduled for 3-4pm ET tomorrow.

Today’s Warzone event was actually fun to experience, despite some technical difficulties. Season Two felt like a bust, with a stale map and the dragged-out anticipation of the zombies, who didn’t really cause any havoc until the very end. I hope we’ll see more events like this in the future, and hopefully they’ll run more smoothly.