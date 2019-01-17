Today on Highlight Reel we Kinect-enabled Smash, horse crap gifts, friendly Resident Evil 2 zombies, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Destiny 2 - Titans can fit into the smallest of spaces. - EnazAF
- Pokerstars VR - Jump Scares FEAR WHAT LURKS BELOW! - Mr. Impossibro
- Resident Evil 2 (Demo) - Royank Gaming
- Vampyr - O_Lilium
- R6 Siege - Satisfying 1v2 transfer - aidano
- Vermintide 2 - We cannot simply walk through solid oak - Ryan
- Just Cause 4 - “Initiation” - An Evolve Stunting Teamtage - Evolve Stunting
- Battlefield V - Bruh. What kind of helmet does she have? .-. Maxie52
- Battlefield 1 - Waq Will
- Battlefield V - Why you don’t camp in one spot - Red The Tiny
- COD: Black Ops 4 - Helicopter under the map - (direct file) Rockattack
- COD: Black Ops 4 - mesh mined a helicopter - blt28
- COD: Black Ops 4 - One Bullet Team Wipe (IG Credit: th_strasser)
- RDR2 - standing beheaded corpse - Mr Pullups
- RDR2 - Noise and Faith - (direct file) Matt Kastigar
- RDR2 - Poop Platter - Joseph Rodriguez
- RDO - Cool Guys don’t look at explosions - CapnJackson
- SSBU - The Kinect Controller Mod - A Twerkin Yoshi
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!