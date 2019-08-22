Call of Duty Player Hit With Car, People's Elbow

Today we have Apex Sky Bamboozles, Mighty Bank Punchers, Mordhau funerals, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below.
- Battlefield V - did you fall from the sky? - ThexCrazyxShadow
- Apex Legends - Sky Bamboozle - Rudresh27
- Life is Strange 2 - I should take a good look at the subject before drawing - TheDukeofStash
- Skyrim - Jarls are gnarly barley - cloudbloom
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Well that escalated quickly - educatedbicycle
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 -Make sure you’re paying attention while playing the new infected mode. - twitter.com/Sixtles
- Remnant: From the Ashes - Ouch - Hoofnoodle
- Remnant: From the Ashes - (direct file) The Midnight Minute
- GTA V - shooting stars - thehippi6006
- Grand Theft Auto Online - these guys are dangerous - AimlessYT
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Steve Logwood
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - _20181208152247 - Patrick Robetti
- Rainbow Six Siege - Farthest Nitro Throw, now with KillCam! - NoASmurf
- Rainbow Six Siege - Paitence is a virtue - Graham Fevang
- Rainbow Six Siege - 0 second clutch to go into OT and we won the game! - Byrnesey_
- Rainbow Six Siege - Probably the quickest and worst ace I’ve ever gotten. - Jehdro
- Rainbow Six Siege - from the top rope - Zyzx_
- Mordhau - Onward to glory - John James
- Mordhau - This mad man was performing funeral services for the dead and mourning them - Lebowskerino
Highlight Reel is Kotaku's regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world.