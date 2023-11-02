Here’s When You Can Start Playing Modern Warfare III’s Campaign

A new Call of Duty campaign is nearly here. The full game, featuring campaign and multiplayer, launches on November 10 (see on Amazon), but you can start playing the new single-player campaign today if you’ve preordered.

A sequel to 2022’s Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III sends Task Force 141 on a mission to stop Vladimir Makarav from sending the world into absolute chaos (as opposed to just a little chaos, you know, as a treat). Early access starts today on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows.

Here are the Modern Warfare III campaign early access times for each region

10 a.m. PST

1 p.m. EST

6 p.m. GMT

7 p.m. CEST

5 a.m. AEST

Preloading for the campaign is now live.

Modern Warfare III’s multiplayer will launch on November 10, with preloads opening up on November 9 for everyone. The timing for PC and console is a little different for the full release: Modern Warfare III will launch at 9 p.m. PST on November 9 for PC players, while console versions will roll out at these times:

November 9: 9 p.m. PST

November 10: 12 a.m. EST

November 10: 5 a.m GMT

November 10: 6 a.m CEST

November 10: 4 p.m. AEST

Importantly, Modern Warfare III will not see the launch of a “Warzone 3.0.” Instead, Warzone is simply known as “Warzone.” The free battle royale and extraction shooter mode (DMZ) will see a new map, Urzikstan, go live with Modern Warfare III’s first season in December 2023.



Should I play Modern Warfare II 2022’s campaign before Modern Warfare III? In Kotaku’s review of the 2022’s Modern Warfare II, we found the level design very lacking, without much freedom of movement or tactics. That said, the 2022 release features solid gameplay and a charismatic cast of characters who are hard not to like. The 2022 campaign also leads directly up to Modern Warfare III. It could be worth jumping back in to get caught up on who is doing what. Expect to spend roughly eight hours on the campaign if you’re thinking of giving it a spin.