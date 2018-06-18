Here is a very good mod that takes the gruff military characters from Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and replaces them with the cast of the Neptunia JRPG series. Even in the singleplayer campaign, even in zombies mode.



Specifically, in case you were a fan and were wondering, the models have been borrowed from the PC version of 2017's Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online.

It’s just a visual swap—as in, there aren’t new voice lines to go with them—but that only makes the whole thing better.

The mod is the work of a six-person team made up of Compile Heart, Idea Factory, Tamsoft, Kuroyasviel, RandomTBush and Loyalists.

Here’s what it looks like with zombies:

You can get it here.