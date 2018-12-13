Infinity Ward, the Los Angeles-based developer behind various Call of Duty games including Infinite Warfare, evacuated employees today following a bomb threat, Kotaku has learned.

Police showed up at the studio this morning telling employees to leave, according to one person who was there. Staff were able to evacuate without a problem.

This comes as a series of bomb threats is reportedly hitting institutions all across America, including schools and government offices. The emailed threat apparently demands a ransom of bitcoin of $20,000.

Infinity Ward’s parent company, Activision, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.