News

Call Of Duty Cheat Makers Now Very Sorry After Activision Threatens Them

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:call of duty
call of dutyCall of Duty:WarzoneactivisionCheatingkotaku core
Illustration for article titled iCall Of Duty/i Cheat Makers Now Very Sorry After Activision Threatens Them
Image: Call of Duty: Warzone

CxCheats, a small company that sells cheats and trainers for a variety of games, will no longer be offering Call of Duty services after receiving legal threats from publisher Activision. And now, at the end, would also like to “apologize for any pain we’ve caused to players of Call of Duty.”

The company posted this notice on their private discord (captured by MrTheRevertz- on the Warzone subreddit), saying that because their cheat services “violate [Activision’s terms of use]” they have “agreed to cease development and support for all Call of Duty related products sold through the site”.

Illustration for article titled iCall Of Duty/i Cheat Makers Now Very Sorry After Activision Threatens Them
Screenshot: r/warzone
The funny part here, though, is that once caught CxCheats have now just completely rolled over, not just warning that “using third-party tools in Call of Duty may result in the suspension or banning of your account”, but that they now “apologize for any pain we’ve caused to players of Call of Duty”.

Despite...causing that pain and using those tools being literally the point of their entire business model.

Even in defeat, these guys suck!

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

SirH0LLYW000D
Sir E

Yeah their sorry my ass! Their only apologizing now because they made a shit ton of money off people cheating in call of duty, and Activision finally sick and tired of people making money off their ip and causing problems in game for them...

Then again, this has gone on for soo long i wonder why Activision is finally taking legal action....