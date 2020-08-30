Call Of Duty Cheat Makers Now Very Sorry After Activision Threatens Them

Image : Call of Duty: Warzone

CxCheats, a small company that sells cheats and trainers for a variety of games, will no longer be offering Call of Duty services after receiving legal threats from publisher Activision. And now, at the end, would also like to “apologize for any pain we’ve caused to players of Call of Duty.”



Advertisement

The company posted this notice on their private discord (captured by MrTheRevertz- on the Warzone subreddit), saying that because their cheat services “violate [Activision’s terms of use]” they have “agreed to cease development and support for all Call of Duty related products sold through the site”.

Screenshot : r/warzone

Advertisement

The funny part here, though, is that once caught CxCheats have now just completely rolled over, not just warning that “using third-party tools in Call of Duty may result in the suspension or banning of your account”, but that they now “apologize for any pain we’ve caused to players of Call of Duty”.

Despite...causing that pain and using those tools being literally the point of their entire business model.

Even in defeat, these guys suck!