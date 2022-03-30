In a recent tournament match, a Call of Duty: Vanguard player was accused of cheating. In an attempt to clear his name, the player shared off-screen footage of his gameplay, in which you could clearly see...that he was cheating.

Kenji, a streamer and casual semi-pro who has been competing in the Checkmate Gaming competition, was playing in a 2v2 match when his opponents claimed he was using wallhacks, a cheat that lets players see opponents and objects through walls.

As Dexerto report, Kenji tried to prove his innocence by setting up an off-monitor cam to record his gameplay. Which...clearly recorded his use of wallhacks, which you can see in the top-left corner of the screen (a yellow rectangle) a few seconds into the video below:

Kenji was banned from Checkmate Gaming not long after the video surfaced, and has since nuked his entire Twitch and Twitter accounts. As PC Gamer report, he has also subsequently been banned from another competition he was taking part in, the College CoD League, who have not just punished Kenji but have also disqualified his teammates “until the beginning of the 2023 Season”. The College CoD League’s full statement is below:

After an investigation into Kenji of Grand Canyon University, CCL has determined that 3rd party software to alter the game is currently installed in violation of the CCL Handbook section 4.2.4, and the following action is being taken. Kenji Kenji is permanently banned from the CCL. Grand Canyon University Grand Canyon University is disqualified from the rest of the 2022 season and post-season. All GCU players listed below that competed alongside Kenji are banned until the beginning of the 2023 Season and may return to competition in the 2023 Season. All Main league matches will be overturned to be forfeit wins for the opposing teams. Kloh JamzSZN Selviz Tnka Grand Canyon University Academy The GCU Academy team will be permitted to continue competing in the Academy league and their record will not be affected, though Tnka will not be permitted to continue competing with them.

This is deeply funny, but also slightly concerning for the game itself; Activision made a huge deal last year about its implementation of Ricochet anti-cheating tech across the series, which can’t be working that well if the only way this guy was caught was by playing himself.

We’ve reached out to Checkmate Gaming for comment.