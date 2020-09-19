Butterfly In The Sky...

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @FinnishGamer120

This week on Snapshots we have some lovely superhero photos, a couple of great sword fights, an angry lion, a nice looking car in Forza Horizon 4, and one big butterfly.

Marvel’s The Avengers Screenshot : @FirescorpioG

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Heath Gardner (Email

Control Screenshot : @gm_wggames (Email

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : @akov_vp

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Screenshot : @MURCA77

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @TheFourthFocus

Marvel’s The Avengers Screenshot : @altergraphics

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @Raffu42

Batman: Arkham Knight Screenshot : @XxPAGZxX

Forza Horizon 4 Screenshot : @SachaStupidGirl

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @FinnishGamer120

Wait, nevermind. That’s just an optical illusion. Everyone relax. False alarm. For now.



Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



