Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Butterfly In The Sky...

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Virtual Photography
Virtual PhotographyPhoto modephotographyscreenshotsghost of tsushimaKotakucore
1
Save
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @FinnishGamer120

This week on Snapshots we have some lovely superhero photos, a couple of great sword fights, an angry lion, a nice looking car in Forza Horizon 4, and one big butterfly.

Advertisement
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Screenshot: @relient_Eggs
Marvel’s The Avengers
Marvel’s The Avengers
Screenshot: @FirescorpioG
Advertisement
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email
Control
Control
Screenshot: @gm_wggames (Email
G/O Media may get a commission
PS5 DualSense Controller
PS5 DualSense Controller
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @akov_vp
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Screenshot: @MURCA77
Advertisement
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus
Marvel’s The Avengers
Marvel’s The Avengers
Screenshot: @altergraphics
Advertisement
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @Raffu42
Batman: Arkham Knight
Batman: Arkham Knight
Screenshot: @XxPAGZxX
Advertisement
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Horizon 4
Screenshot: @SachaStupidGirl
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @FinnishGamer120
Advertisement

Wait, nevermind. That’s just an optical illusion. Everyone relax. False alarm. For now.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Avengers Patch 1.3.0 Fixes Hundreds Of Annoying Little Problems

Final Fantasy XVI’s Trailer Looks Like A Mix Of IX And XII (And That’s Great!)

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Let's Rank The Call of Duty Games, From Worst To Best

DISCUSSION