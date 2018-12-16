Total Recall Total Recall is a look back at the history of video games through their characters, franchises, developers and trends.

The 1989 Sears Wish Book contained many treats and treasures, but none more beautiful than this collection of official Nintendo clothing.



Uploaded by TanookiKuribo for the always excellent VideoGameArt & Tidbits, there’s also a range of kid’s sweats and track pants, including a Zelda onesie that I am retrospectively very upset I never got to wear.



I’ll pass on my boy in “A” though with the nightie shirt though (below). That shit’s for walking down creaky stairs to meet the ghost of Christmas past, not playing games in.



And finally: get me adults sizes of, well, just about everything here.