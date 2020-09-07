ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Kotaku East

Burger King Releases A Chocolate Whopper In Taiwan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Burger King Releases A Chocolate Whopper In Taiwan
Image: Burger King Taiwan
Back in 2018, Burger King announced a chocolate Whopper. That was an April Fool’s prank. Now, in 2020, that joke has become a reality.

The original gag was more dessert than a burger, featuring a chocolate cake bun, a chocolate patty, raspberry sauce, white chocolate rings, and candied oranges. This, however, is a real burger. Called the Hershey’s Chocolate Whopper, this is a proper Whopper that has been slathered with chocolate sauce.

Reportedly, the bittersweet notes in the chocolate help pull out the meat’s umami. (Also, the burger apparently also has a peanut sauce.) Below is what the actual burger looks like:

I’d eat it!

Illustration for article titled Burger King Releases A Chocolate Whopper In Taiwan
Screenshot: Jerry Tsai
The Hershey’s Chocolate Whopper went on sale at the Burger King in Tainan City as part of a special promotion. As reported on My Game News Flash, when the limited burger went on sale the morning of September 1, there was a 100-meter (328-foot) line. A total of 506 burgers were sold as part of the one-day offer.

This is hardly the first chocolate sauce fast-food burger. As Kotaku previously reported, Lotteria released a chocolate-sauce, honey-mustard burger back in 2014. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

oscarmv
My Little Metroid

Don’t see why this wouldn’t work in America. 90% of fast food menus is “meat with sugar wrapped in carbs” and this sure fits the mold.