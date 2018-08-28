Bungie has posted patch notes for Destiny 2's big 2.0 update, which is being applied today. There’s too much for me to summarize here, but, hooray one-shot shoulder charge. The developers have also gone into further detail about the year to come, and published a hefty new roadmap.
Bungie has posted patch notes for Destiny 2's big 2.0 update, which is being applied today. There’s too much for me to summarize here, but, hooray one-shot shoulder charge. The developers have also gone into further detail about the year to come, and published a hefty new roadmap.