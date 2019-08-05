Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Buildings Have Feelings Too is a city management game about buildings that can walk and talk to each other. They have hopes and aspirations, but also, they’re buildings, and the forces of change and expansion are rarely kind to buildings. Beginning in the Victorian era and progressing into the modern day, you’ve got to figure out how to help your buildings thrive through world events, the rise (and fall) of industries, and more. It’ll be out sometime this summer.

