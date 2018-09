Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: The Tonight Show

K-pop supergroup BTS appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing “Idol” and as a special bonus “I’m Fine.” The group and talk show host also pulled off their best Fortnite dance moves.



You can watch the group’s performances below.

Here they are doing Fortnite dances.

And if you missed it, here’s the group’s interview.