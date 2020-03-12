Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
VideoHighlight Reel

Breath Of The Wild Snipe Is Beyond Impressive

Chris Person
Filed to:Breath of the Wild
Breath of the WildkotakucoreRainbow Six Siege
910
Save

Today on Highlight Reel we have horse physics, car crashes, Breath of the Wild snipes and much more!

Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!

Advertisement

Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!

Chris Person

Senior video producer of Kotaku. I make Highlight Reel. Send your clips to HighlightReel@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

As Naughty Dog Crunches On The Last Of Us II, Developers Wonder How Much Longer This Approach Can Last

Speedrunners Can’t Stop Playing The Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo

How To Increase Footstep Volume In Call of Duty Warzone

The Prince Of Persia Is Coming To For Honor

Latest on Kotaku

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement