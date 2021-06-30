Breath Of The Wild Player Opens The Game's Final 'Impossible' Chest

Image : Nintendo

There are tough video game secrets, and then there are challenges that were simply never meant to be overcome by humans—or perhaps meant to be at all. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s “impossible” chest fits that bill and then some. Now, four years after the game’s release, somebody has finally opened it.



The chest in question is located at the game’s Aris Beach location—or rather, under it. According to BOTW community leader Swiffy22, this is the last remaining ‘impossible’ chest that the community has been trying for. It will only spawn if you get within 60 meters of it, but it will immediately begin sinking and despawn 7 seconds later. Players have known of the chest’s existence for a while, and they’d even found ways to get underneath it and create platforms using Link’s Cryonis freezing power. But none of that meant anything if the chest just fell and despawned.

The player who managed the feat, a YouTuber who goes by the handle Kleric, came at the chest from even lower than 60 meters underground, intercepted it when it spawned and proceeded to perfectly time his usage of Stasis powers and a bomb while in midair. He then used arrows to push the bomb and Stasis-struck chest together in the air, at which point he detonated the bomb, propelling the chest in his direction, allowing him to finally snatch it with Magnesis. After that, it was a simple matter of reeling it in and placing it on a Cryonis platform.

Now of course, the main reason people pursue chests is to find out what’s inside. For all the trouble Kleric went through, you’d have to imagine that this chest, in particular, must have contained a once-in-a-lifetime prize, right? Well, uh, about that: Kleric opened the chest and found a crummy piece of amber. Truly, at this point the Breath of the Wild community is doing it all for the love of the game.



