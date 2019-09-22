Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

After recently completing a run of Breath of the Wild making use of only bombs and shields, PointCrow went one better over the weekend and finished the game, Calamity Ganon and all, using only shields.



It took around 27 hours in total to scrape around the map getting it done, including a final battle that took three hours, not to mention the couple of months spent before the run spend exploring and working stuff out in order to beat certain challenges and overcome certain parts of the game without weapons.

Advertisement

Here’s an abridged version of the run. The Ganon battles are a particular highlight, seeing the weird and wonderful ways PointCrow was able to work out ways to deal damage using...well, only Ganon’s own attacks.

Video: PointCrow