While the latest Zelda game has been available in 4K for a while now on the PC via emulation, its performance wasn’t always the best. It is now.



The latest version of the CEMU emulator, 1.15.2, is now able to run the game at 4K resolution, and at framerates of between 60-100fps.

I know the game is already gorgeous as nature intended it, on the Switch. But hoo boy this is gorgeous.

Video: BSoD Gaming

(This video is available in 4K/60fps, you might just need to toggle it in the video settings if your platform supports it)