Breath Of The Wild Mod Makes Link's House Suck Less

Image : Nintendo / Waikuteru

Much like his fellow millennials (who may or may not also technically be over 100 years old due to Calamity-induced death sleeps), Breath of the Wild’s Link dreams of home ownership. Unlike the rest of us, he can actually achieve that goal. There’s just one problem: The house is bad. Between the initial purchase and upgrades, it costs 4,400 rupees, and it ends up being little more than a glorified storage unit. Thank goodness for a new mod that spruces the place up a bit.



Modder Waikuteru’s “House Enhancements” mod does exactly what it says on the tin, adding a stable, a fishing pond, a cooking nook, a better bed that grants you additional hearts when you wake up, and your very own cucco buddy from whom you can extract eggs. There are also fun new decorations, including concept art on the walls, and you can access it any time with a custom warp point (which, in a clever twist, automatically banishes bad weather any time you use it).

“This mod re-imagines owning a house in BotW to make it a worthwhile purchase—something you’ll want to use regularly—all the while, retaining the original game feel and balance of the game,” Waikuteru wrote in a video description on YouTube.

It’s a solid start—functionality that, frankly, should have been in the game from the get-go. That said, I will not rest until I’m able to tame every dog in Hyrule, at which point they will take up residence in the fields around my house and live in a state of perpetual bliss. If modders can’t do this, then consider it a demand for Breath of the Wild 2. Failing that, at least let me pet them!

