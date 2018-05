HYRULE: Taste of the Wild is a fan zine that’s both a cookbook and an artbook.



There are 12 recipes inside (by Bryan Cooper and Diane Ault), covering many of the game’s more palatable dishes, along with huge illustrations by Shattered-Earth, Milkbun, Mayuiki, Finni Chang, Chiou! and Onemegawatt.



You can grab a copy here (via Go Nintendo).