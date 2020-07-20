Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

The Full Bugsnax Song Is Out And It Slaps

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Bugsnax
BugsnaxBugsnax songKero Kero BonitoSongYoung HorsesKotakucoreMusic
19
1
Illustration for article titled The Full iBugsnax /iSong Is Out And It Slaps
Screenshot: Young Horses

2020 has been a year filled with pain, suffering, bad news, murder hornets, disease, and overall bad vibes. Luckily we got a small break in the form of Bugsnax and specifically its wonderful, catchy theme song. And now, I’m happy to report the full song is available. You can listen to it now. You should.

Advertisement

The full song was delivered via a pre-recorded performance by Kero Kero Bonito during today’s Summer Game Fest stream… thing. Who cares about that! Instead listen to the full, splendid Bugsnax theme song.

Advertisement

For folks out there who haven’t heard, Bugsnax is a game developed by Young Horses, the people behind Octodad. It was revealed during the PS5 reveal event back in June and the catchy song, even just a snippet of it, got stuck in many folks’ head. Composed by British indie pop band Kero Kero Bonito, the song is punchy, fun, and digs into your brain almost instantly. Which is fine, because I love it.

If you are hip and cool and prefer listening to your music on vinyl, don’t worry. The catchy song is getting a vinyl release, complete with a scratch-and-sniff record cover.

G/O Media may get a commission
Authentic NHL Pro Hockey Jerseys
Use the promo code EXTRA25

Wonderful.

For those who want to stream the song on their streaming service of choice, here you go. Now, let us all enjoy Bugsnax and hope the game is even half as great as this damn song.

Advertisement
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

Attack On Titan Live-Action Actor Haruma Miura Dies At 30

Let's Get Nerdy About Japanese Sake In Ghost Of Tsushima

Shin Megami Tensei V Is Coming To Switch In 2021

DISCUSSION

AndyReklaw
impatientandy

I’m still not fully on board with the game (...it’s just unsettling...) but this song is rad.