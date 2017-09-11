New Brain Age Announced For Nintendo Switch In Japan

Photo : Nintendo

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

In 2005, Brain Age first went on sale in Japan for the Nintendo DS. The game, which had players solve math problems and more to judge the age of their brain, became a national sensation in Japan.



Brain Age was one reason why the DS became a must-have handheld. Now in 2019, it’s back.

The new Brain Age allows Switch owners to track progress through their mobile phones, including the progress of family or friends.

Advertisement

Previously, the most recent Brain Age game was Brain Age: Concentration Training, which was released in 2012 on the 3DS. The games are based on the work or researcher Ryuta Kawashima. His floating head appears throughout Brain Age.

The latest entry for the Nintendo Switch is slated for release on December 27 in Japan. There’s no word yet of an international release.

