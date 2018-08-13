An original, unopened box of 1999 First Edition Pokémon cards has sold at auction in the US for the staggering price of $56,000.



Via Kotaku AU, Huggins & Scott Auctions sold the box last week, with bidding opening at $20,000. There’s a reason for the steep price that goes beyond nostalgia: pristine Charizard holo cards can sell for almost as much on their own, as we saw last April when one sold for $55,000, so a box like this gives you a shot at not only one of those beauties, but a load of other valuable cards inside as well.

The auction description does the math:

A box break will yield (36) 11-card packs. Additionally, each pack will deliver: (5) common, (3) uncommon, (2) Energy and (1) Rare or Foil card. Based on production, the odds of pulling a foil card are nearly 1:3 packs. With 396 chances for Gem Mint 10 holos and other high-grade treasures, “the sky’s the limit” for this transcendent non-sport box!

The box “has been in the possession of our consignor since release decades ago”, and “presents as when produced pre-millennium”, which makes it sound like an ancient relic that Assassins and Templars should be fighting over.