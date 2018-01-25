The latest Boruto episode deals with topics you might not expect, with fans surprised to see the show tackle such issues.



Warning: This article has spoilers.

In the latest episode, Boruto has to stop a bank robber outfitted with a suicide vest. The robber worked in the game industry, and that bleak experience is how he ended up in this situation.

This probably isn’t the type of storyline you’d expect to see in Boruto, an anime about young ninja. The show’s creators are taking a risk and commenting on real-world problems. Good for them.

If you do feel like everything is hopeless and there’s no way out, you are not alone and there are those who can help. Please contact the Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Viz.