It’s been a few days since Joshua and I streamed Borderlands 3 on the Kotaku Twitch channel, so we decided to do a brief video check-in to talk about our thoughts on the game so far. Josh will share his full thoughts on the game in a review soon, but you can check out our video to hear us talk about topics like the corny Ace Baron character, utilizing Zane’s shield ability for a nice element of tactical positioning, the game’s overall misanthropic tone, and our favorite loadouts so far.

