Sometimes the scariest thing isn’t a giant monster or an army of zombies. Instead, it can be something so believable and straightforward that it feels like it could happen to you one day. Take, for example, a new trailer for an upcoming bodycam horror game going viral online. It only features one strange woman and a guy looking for his dog, yet the game’s visuals and bodycam perspective make it feel like a real clip you might stumble upon on some dark part of the web.

Paranormal Tales is a new spooky game announced earlier this week that has since gone semi-viral on Twitter, thanks in large part to just how damn scary and real it looks. You can check out the official trailer for the game below:

Horror Cam Committee / Paranormal Tales

As explained on the developer’s Patreon page, Paranormal Tales (aka P.T…get it…) is being developed by two friends who were inspired by games like Alien Isolation, Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and P.T.



The game, which is built in Unreal Engine 5, will consist of different chapters, each presented as a piece of “lost footage” obtained by a group called the “Paranormal Tales Committee.” In each episode, players will step into the shoes of the person wearing the bodycam and “experience” the action from their perspectives, adding feelings of realism and voyeurism to the horror.



The devs say the game will definitely feature jump scares, anxiety, and maybe even spiders. According to the game’s official website, each chapter will be set in different locations and tell various spooky stories, like an anthology of terror.



There is no release date for Paranormal Tales, though you can find the game on Steam and add it to your wishlist. The devs say this is a “long-term” project, which sounds like it might be a while before this game is out and playable.



Earlier this month, another so-far unnamed first-person shooter bodycam game went viral on Twitter. Could bodycam games be the next big genre for horror and action? We shall see…

